Tangedco to disconnect unused power connections after 90 days

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation Ltd (Tangedco) is planning to disconnect electricity service connections that have remained unused for more than 90 days as part of a new measure aimed at reducing revenue loss.
According to a Thanthi TV alert, the utility will also remove the electricity meter while disconnecting such inactive connections.
Consumers are expected to receive SMS alerts informing them of the proposed action before the disconnection process is carried out.
The move is reportedly intended to minimise revenue loss arising from inactive electricity connections.