Tangedco to develop mobile app to monitor safety practices at worksite

CHENNAI: To avoid departmental accidents due to non-adherence to safety protocol and lack of supervision, Tangedco has developed a mobile application to capture the usage of safety appliances like earth rods along with GIS location tagging while attending fuse of calls, breakdowns, and other works.

A senior Tangedco official said that the mobile application would be developed by its IT wing in a week or two.

The app would be used to monitor the safety precautions to be taken at the work site by workers before attending to the work.

The mobile application was proposed in the wake of an increasing number of accidents to departmental persons.

"IT wing has been requested to develop a mobile app for capturing the usage of earth rod with GIS location tagging. Till such time, existing WhatsApp groups in Sections/ Subdivisions/ Divisions for their day-to-day contacts shall be used," a circular issued by the chief engineer, Planning and RC, Tangedco said.

The official said that most of the accidents involving departmental personnel happen due to non-following safety rules, carrying out work without the use of necessary safety appliances, lack of proper supervision, working without isolating and earthing, non-usage of earth rods and lack of knowledge on double feeding points.

"Most importantly confidence is the main reason for accidents while attending fuse of calls, break down, maintenance and extension works," it said.

In the instruction, the official said that in future before carrying out work by the workmen, the supervisory staff at the site should verify and ensure the usage of safety appliances and proper isolation and earthing.

"In addition to availing proper LC and work permit, the supervisory staff should upload a photo of using an earth rod with a GIS tag on an app. The date time and work location will be the additional record to ensure proper supervision is made to allow the workman to carry work safely. Any deviation in this connection or if any accidents occur without this, the supervisory staff will be held responsible, " it added.