Tangedco to conduct special camps for name change from July 24

CHENNAI: Finance, HRD and Electricity Minister Thangam Thennarasu on Tuesday announced that special camps for name change of consumer connections would be held in all the section offices from July 24.

"Considering the welfare of the consumers, to clear hurdles faced in the name change process, the special camps will be held in all the section offices from July 24 to effect name change immediately after the payment of the charges, " the minister said, after reviewing the maintenance works undertaken to provide the uninterrupted power supply.

A senior Tangedco official said that nearly 40 lakh domestic consumers have linked their Aadhaar using the option "owner but name not changed". The camp would help domestic consumers to update the consumer name to the service connection, the official added.

In the official release, Minister said that Tangedco would take up coordinated maintenance work for the ensuing monsoon across the state to carry out 3.89 lakh works shortly. The maintenance works include the replacement of damaged poles and the erection of additional poles between low-sagging lines, the release said.

Minister directed the officials to take up the maintenance works after giving due intimation to the consumers and also to avoid long-duration of power outages. "The minister also strictly advised the officials against taking up maintenance works during Sundays or other holidays. Also, the official should ensure uninterrupted power supply to hospitals, schools and drinking water pump sets, " it added.

In the review meeting, the minister has explanations from the officials on the places which witnessed over 30 minutes of power outages. "Minister instructed the officials to focus on areas which witness frequent power cuts and rectify it, " the release added.