Tangedco to buy 500 MW power for evening demand in October

CHENNAI: With the peak wind season set to end soon, Tangedco has decided to buy 500 MW of power in the second half of October to meet the power demand that peaks in the evenings.

According to Tangedco sources, the utility has signed a purchase agreement to procure power at Rs 9 per unit from 6 pm to 2 am from October 15-30.

Sources said that the purchase was tied up in anticipation of demand going up considering the withdrawal of the southwest monsoon from mid-October. “The demand would be greater during the intervening period of the monsoon withdrawal, with dry weather prevailing across the State and the commencement of the northeast monsoon. The wind generation would also almost cease with a change in the southwesterly wind pattern. Hence, there is a need to bridge the gap between the demand and dip in wind power generation,” the official said. “However, once the NE monsoon sets in, the demand would come down drastically.”

The windmills supplied a mere 6.1 million units, accounting for only 1.5% of the State’s total energy consumption of 398 million units on Saturday.

The wind energy contribution stood at 27% supplying 107 MUs on Tuesday (Sept 23) to TN’s consumption of 388 MU. “This year, the wind season began early. We expect the wind generation will last till mid-October,” he added.