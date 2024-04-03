TANGEDCO starts providing a new voltage-sensing device to avoid electrocution

CHENNAI: To ensure the safety of the workers, TANGEDCO has started supplying a new device to alert the workers by raising a beep if they go near a live wire.

"Introducing a game-changer in safety by TANGEDCO! Our teams now carry voltage detectors that alert them to nearby high voltage, significantly enhancing on-field safety. A simple beep can save lives and prevent accidents, " TANGEDCO posted on its social media page.

According to a senior TANGEDCO official, the voltage-sensing device could be either attached to the helmet or worn on the hand like a watch. "When workers climb a pole or transformer to attend to some work, the device will give a beep and warn them if the power supply is on. It will help avoid electrocution accidents and save lives, " the official said.

The official said that now the device comes attached to the industrial helmet.

"From some people, wearing the helmet while climbing the pole would be inconvenient. They could wear it on their wrist like a watch with simple modifications, " the official said.

A TANGEDCO union representative said that some of the gangman and field workers have been using the voltage sensors for years.

"They bought it from the e-commerce sites using their own money for safety purposes. TANGEDCO should supply the device to all the gangman and field workers. It will be a life-saving device, " the union said.

TANGEDCO had already introduced a safety app to ensure safety of the field workers who are engaged in the routine rectification work for any power disruptions. The app called 'Tneb Safety' has been created to prevent electrocution, which is a major cause of worry.

The mobile application of the safety app would enforce the usage of necessary safety equipment, especially the fixing of the earth rod, which is a must, before commencing any electrical field work by documenting the usage through capturing of an image in the mobile application. The app automatically records the data and time stamp of the photograph to avoid any manipulation and location details.