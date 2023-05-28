TANGEDCO staff electrocuted while rectifying snag at transformer

TIRUCHY: A TANGEDCO employee was electrocuted while attempting to rectify a malfunction at a transformer in Thanjavur on Saturday.

The employee, identified as Manikandan (30), who worked as a gangman in TANGEDCO, traveled to Ayyanallur near Kumbakonam on Friday night in response to a complaint of a power outage following a heavy wind.

While attempting to rectify a technical issue with the transformer, he was electrocuted and quickly taken to Kumbakonam GH for medical attention. Despite receiving treatment, he passed away.

Cholapuram police have registered a case and are currently investigating the matter.