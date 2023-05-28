Begin typing your search...

TANGEDCO staff electrocuted while rectifying snag at transformer

Cholapuram police have registered a case and are currently investigating the matter.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|27 May 2023 11:20 PM GMT
TANGEDCO staff electrocuted while rectifying snag at transformer
X

Manikandan

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

TIRUCHY: A TANGEDCO employee was electrocuted while attempting to rectify a malfunction at a transformer in Thanjavur on Saturday.

The employee, identified as Manikandan (30), who worked as a gangman in TANGEDCO, traveled to Ayyanallur near Kumbakonam on Friday night in response to a complaint of a power outage following a heavy wind.

While attempting to rectify a technical issue with the transformer, he was electrocuted and quickly taken to Kumbakonam GH for medical attention. Despite receiving treatment, he passed away.

Cholapuram police have registered a case and are currently investigating the matter.

TamilnaduTANGEDCOTANGEDCO staff electrocutedCholapuramThanjavur
DTNEXT Bureau

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X
    X