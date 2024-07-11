Tangedco releases new SOP to expedite processing of EHT applications

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has instructed field officers not to delay the approval process of applications for the extra high-tension (EHT) connections, as it would ensure early revenue realisation for Tangedco.

Tangedco’s circular comes in the wake of multiple complaints from industrial applicants to its headquarters from across the state about the undue delay at the field officer’s end to process the applications.

Though feasibility study and estimate preparation are cited as reasons for the abnormal delay in processing EHT applications, the technical branch of Tangedco has instructed that the field officials such applications should be processed within 3 days and sent to the headquarters for load sanction, administrative approval within 30 days from the date of receipt of the application.

According to the new SOP, the Chief Engineer of the commercial wing should be notified immediately on receiving an EHT application and a joint inspection by superintendent engineers should done within three days. “On the fourth day, the technical feasibility report should be submitted to the chief engineer (planning) in the headquarters. Within the next three days, the chief engineer planning should issue a load flow study report to the chief engineer of the respective region. The transmission team as well as the distribution should complete the next steps in the process and send the final proposal to the distribution director within 25 days. And the approval should be declared within 5 days,” it said.

Tangedco has also issued a detailed flow chart on the entire process to be followed for the speedy disposal of high-revenue potential applications.