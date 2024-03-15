TANGEDCO reduces charges to 5% for shifting its infrastructure in front of land or houses

CHENNAI: In a relief to consumers facing issues over shifting electric poles, cables and transformers located in front of their land or houses, TANGEDCO has reduced the establishment and supervision charges on overall shifting works.



An official release from TANGEDCO said that if a consumer applies for shifting of electricity infrastructures including transmission lines or pillar boxes in front of their land or houses, so far they have to pay 22 per cent on the total cost as the establishment and supervision charges.

It said that the utility has passed an order to reduce the charges from 22 per cent to five per cent on the direction of Chief Minister and electricity minister.

The reduction in the charges would be a relief to consumers as they to pay less shifting charges.