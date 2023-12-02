Tangedco officials in coastal districts like Chennai, Thiruvallur were asked to be on high alert: Thennarasu

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Minister for Finance and Electricity Thangam Thennarasu on Saturday said that Tangedco officials were instructed to be on high alert in the coastal districts particularly, Chennai and Thiruvallur which are expected to witness heavy rains owing to cyclone Michaung.

"We have also given instructions to the officials to adequate precautions to the power generating stations in the coastal areas, " he told reporters after inspecting the repair works at the high-tension transformer at Valluvar Kottam substation.

As per the Chief Minister's direction, he said that the officials are instructed to take precautionary and preparedness measures on a war footing for the cyclone to avoid any accidents or dangers.

"During the cyclone, we have asked the officials to ensure uninterrupted power supply to the public. Moreover, hospitals, drinking water facilities, and communication infrastructures should be provided with uninterrupted power supply on a priority basis. Tangedco personnel have been deployed at the state disaster control room as well as at the district-level control rooms to coordinate with other departments," he said.

To meet any eventuality arising out of the cyclone, he said that the Tangedco has kept a ready stock of three lakh poles and 15,000 km of conductors along with 15,000 field workers.

"The number of calls that can be answered at a time has been increased from 60 to 65. The Minnagam call data was analysed, and more personnel have been deployed in places where more complaints were received from and the progress of the repair works being carried out is monitored, " said the Minister.

He also said that people can report the snapping of Tangedco overhead cables or inundation of transformers or pillar boxes to Minnagam (94987 94987) for immediate action.