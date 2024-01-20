TANGEDCO gets an A grade in the consumer service rating

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO) has shown appreciable improvement in the performance rankings of distribution companies (DISCOMs) conducted by the Union Ministry of Power by securing an A grade in the Consumer Service Rating of DISCOMs (CSRD) for the year 2022-23 compared to the B+ grade secured previously.

According to the third edition of the ratings, NPCL (Uttar Pradesh), BRPL (Delhi), BYPL (Delhi) and TPDDL (Delhi) have achieved A+ (highest) ranking among all the 62 rated discoms in the country.

There were 26 pre-identified sub-parameters across the four major parameters — operational reliability; connections and other services; metering, billing and collections; and fault rectification and grievance redressal, which were evaluated individually in relevant sections.

TANGEDCO has secured 10th place in the overall performance of discoms across the country under various categories.

Tangedco has scored A+ grade in operational reliability as well as fault rectification and consumer redressal, A grade in connections and Other services, B+ grade in metering, billing and collection and has been awarded A category for overall performance.

Tangedco official said that union power minister R K Singh lauded the state-owned discom for recording the lowest power disturbances, be it the frequency or duration, at the Review, Planning and Monitoring meeting in New Delhi on Thursday and Friday and reportedly equated the State to developed countries.

Three discoms in Delhi, three in Andhra Pradesh and one each at Uttar Pradesh, Manipur and Maharashtra have secured the first nine places in overall performance.