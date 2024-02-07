Tangedco foreman held for accepting Rs 1,000 bribe from agri worker

TIRUCHY: A Tangedco foreman from Karur was held on Tuesday for accepting a bribe of Rs 1,000 from an agricultural worker for converting the commercial connection into domestic one.

According to DVAC sleuths, an agricultural worker from Atchimangapam in Karur approached the foreman Muruganandam for converting the commercial electric line to domestic one.

However, Muruganandam demanded a bribe of Rs 1,500 for processing the application.

Unwilling to bribe, he approached the DVAC, Karur who registered a case and went to the Tangedco office on Tuesday and arrested the foreman red-handed accepting the bribe.