Tangedco floats tender to appoint consultant to get fresh EC for Udangudi project

CHENNAI: With the validity of the environmental clearance (EC) for Udangudi Super Critical Thermal Power Plant expiring next week, Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation has floated bids to appoint a consultant to carry out a Rapid Terrestrial Environment Impact Assessment (EIA) study for obtaining fresh EC.



According to Tangedco officials, the validity of the EC expires on October 13 this year for the 2X660 MW Udangudi power project.

The consultant has to apply for the terms of reference for getting the EC from the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

After obtaining the ToR, the consultant has to conduct a Terrestrial EIA study and submit the study reports and environmental management plan as prescribed in the ToR to get the EC, the official said.

The official said that the utility obtained the EC for the 2X800 MW Udangudi project on October 14, 2013, with a validity of five years.

However, Tangedco also got an amendment to EC for reducing unit sizes from 2X800 MW to 2X660 MW on April 26, 2017. The validity for the EC was extended for a further two years up to October 13, 2018; subsequently, the main plant's EC was extended for three years up to October 13, this year.

The Udangudi project which was first conceived as the joint venture project between Tangedco and BHEL was later converted into a state sector project.

The bids floated by the utility in July 2013 was lodged in March 2015 but it was challenged in the Madras High Court by one of the bidder.

The Engineering, Procurement and Construction Contract was awarded to the BHEL in December 2017 after the court verdict.

The work of establishment of a captive coal jetty with unloading facilities and a pipe conveyor system for the Udangudi project was awarded to ITD Cementation India Ltd in February 2018.

However, cyclones and Covid-19 led to delays in the execution of the work. Sources said that over 70 per cent of the works were completed so far. The unit-1 is expected to commence generation in September next year while the unit-2 in January 2025.