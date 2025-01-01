Tangedco cancelled smart meter tenders after PMK's stiff opposition, claims Anbumani

CHENNAI: PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss claimed on Tuesday that the cancellation of Smart Meter tenders by Tangedco was a victory for his party as it sought cancellation of the bids and urged the utility to implement the smart meter project on its own.

In a statement, he said that his party on December 6 raised the question of who would bear the financial loss to be suffered by Tangedco as the prices of smart meters fell since the smart meter bids were invited in August 2023.

"I had insisted that the smart meter tender should be cancelled. It has now happened. This is a victory for the PMK," he said.

He demanded that instead of Tangedco going for the re-tender for the smart meter project, it should implement it on its own. "If such a re-tender is sought, it will only lead to the public's money being diverted to another company instead of the Adani Group," he said.

Anbumani also demanded that the State government cancel the high-cost power purchase contract for solar power generated by the Adani Group through the Solar Power Corporation of India, priced at Rs 2.61 per unit. "There are allegations that bribes were paid to Tangedco officials," he said citing the case filed in a US court.