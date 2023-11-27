Tangedco asks MoP to clarify TN's allocation in KKNPP Units 3

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) chairman and managing director Rajesh Lakhani has asked the Secretary of the Union Ministry of Power to ascertain the Tamil Nadu's share of allocation in the upcoming Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant Units 3, 4, 5, and 6 with 1000 MW generation capacity each to ensure the adequacy of the evacuation transmission system through the state network.



In a letter to the Secretary of the MoP, Lakhani wanted the ministry to indicate the allocation for the Tangedco, and also the tariff for the four new nuclear units.

Tangedco has already sought allocation of 100 percent of power from the KKNPP 3rd and 4th units to Tamil Nadu in July 2022.

MoP in September 2022 stated that Tamil Nadu being the home state, would be entitled to 50 per cent power from Units 3 and 4 along with some share in 15 per cent unallocated power.

It was also stated that in case any of the other constituents of the Southern Region decline to take their share from the allocated power, higher allocation will be considered.

Tamil Nadu gets 1137 MW as its share from KKNPP's Units 1 and 2.

Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd (NPCIL) has stated that KKNPP Unit 3 has been proposed to be commissioned during December 2025 and Unit 4 during August 2026.

"Based on the indicative allocation of 50 per cent share to Tamil Nadu, a comprehensive transmission scheme for evacuation of power from KKNPP Units 3, 4, 5 and 6 has been evolved by the Central Transmission Utility of India Limited (CTUIL) and approved in the Consultation Meeting for Evolving Transmission Schemes and concurred by Southern Regional Power Committee," he wrote, pointing to the transmission scheme planned based on the indicative allocation of 50 per cent share to Tangedco and Tantransco has to complete the scheme matching with the commissioning schedule of KKNPP Units.

"In this regard, it is essential to ascertain the share allocation to Tamil Nadu from the KKNPP Units 3, 4, 5, and 6 so that the planned transmission system would be adequate to transfer the share of Tangedco and ensure that redundancy is not created," he noted.