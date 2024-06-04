TANGEDCO applies for fresh Environmental Clearance for Udangudi power project

CHENNAI: TANGEDCO has applied for a fresh environmental clearance for the 2X660 MW Udangudi Supercritical Thermal Power Station seeking an exemption from holding public hearings.

With the validity of the existing EC ending on October 13, 2024, TANGEDCO has sought the issuance of fresh terms of reference to the member secretary, Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change.

The work on the Udangudi thermal power plant is ongoing with 82.85 per cent of the main plant work completed and 90 per cent of the coal jetty component.

TANGEDCO has requested the MoEF and CC to allow the construction activities to continue beyond the validity period to commission the Udangudi power plant in time even while considering fresh ToR for the main plant for processing fresh EC.

It also sought exemption from the public hearing per the MoEF and CC notification dated March 18, 2021.

"On the expiry of ten years of EC and CRZ clearance of the interlinked project of Captive Coal jetty and pipe conveyor system in June 2021, as per the Environment Impact Assessment notification 2006, fresh EC and CRZ clearance has been obtained from MoEF and CC on August 3, 2022, for the balance work. While receiving the EC, Rapid Marine and Terrestrial EIA/EMP studies by NABET accredited consultant were carried out from June to November 2021. As the validity of this EIA/EMP Marine baseline data is for three years, the existing marine baseline data may be permitted to be used in the EIA/EMP study for the power project, " TANGEDCO wrote.

The Udangudi project which was first conceived as the joint venture project between Tangedco and BHEL was later converted into a state sector project.

The bids floated by the utility in July 2013 were lodged in March 2015, but one of the bidder challenged it in the Madras High Court.

The Engineering, Procurement and Construction Contract was awarded to the BHEL in December 2017 after the court verdict.

The work of establishment of a captive coal jetty with unloading facilities and a pipe conveyor system for the Udangudi project was awarded to ITD Cementation India Ltd in February 2018.

However, cyclones and Covid-19 led to delays in the execution of the work.