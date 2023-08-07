Begin typing your search...
TANFAML seeks meet to address GST concerns
“Due to high taxation rate, business would largely be in the hands of tax evaders,” SP Jeyapragasam of TANFAML said, A memorandum was handed over to Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.
MADURAI: Stakeholders of Tamil Foodgrains Merchants Association Ltd (TANFAML), have sought a meeting to discuss and make suggestions and recommendations ahead of the next GST council meeting.
