TANCET, CEETA-PG applications from January 24; exams to begin on March 22

CHENNAI: Applications for the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) and the Common Engineering Entrance Test (CEETA-PG) 2025 will be available from January 24, announced the Anna University.

The exams will be conducted for admissions to MBA, MCA, and postgraduate engineering courses, including ME, M Tech, M Arch, and M Plan.

The common entrance test for MBA and MCA courses is scheduled for March 22, while the CEETA-PG exam for postgraduate engineering courses will take place on March 23, said a Daily Thanthi report.

The online application process for both exams will commence on January 24, and candidates can apply through the official website of Anna University at http://tancet.annauniv.edu.

Anna University conducts the TANCET exam for admissions to MBA, MCA, and other postgraduate courses offered by government and government-aided engineering colleges, arts and science colleges, Anna University campuses, Anna University-affiliated colleges, Annamalai University, and self-financed institutions across Tamil Nadu.

Similarly, the CEETA PG exam will be held for ME, M Tech, M Arch, and M Plan courses at various government, government-aided, and affiliated engineering institutions in Tamil Nadu, including Anna University campuses and Annamalai University.

Candidates interested in applying for these exams can visit the official website for more details and to submit their applications.