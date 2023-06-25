Tamirabarani water project to be expanded in Nellai, says Appavu

MADURAI: The State government is taking steps to ensure the supply of Tamirabarani water to all people in Tirunelveli district by expanding the water supply project to seven town panchayats at an estimated cost of Rs 451 crore.

“The project will take off soon and will benefit the people,” Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly Speaker M Appavu said on Saturday after inaugurating the multi-specialty health camp, which was organised to commemorate the 100th birth anniversary of M Karunanidhi, former Chief Minister, at Thisayanvilai of Radhapuram taluk in Tirunelveli.

Appavu also said thousands of poor people will receive multi-specialty healthcare.

“It was during the regime led by former CM Karunanidhi, the Tamirabarani drinking water project was implemented to benefit the people of Thisayanvilai. But, the project was not properly implemented during the erstwhile regime and the people were affected without proper water supply,” Appavu said.

The ‘Varumum Kappom’ (preventive healthcare) scheme, which was launched by the ex-CM Karunanidhi, during his tenure in 2006, was not handled well by the successive AIADMK government. Several other welfare schemes implemented by Karunanidhi also helped the people.

Now, Chief Minister MK Stalin, who is following in his father’s footsteps, is taking proactive measures through various welfare schemes to make all people irrespective of caste and religion progress in their lives.

To deliver healthcare at the doorsteps, ‘Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam’ was launched by Stalin, who also introduced ‘Innuyir Kappom Thittam-Nammai Kaakkum-48’.

“People, especially the economically poor have benefited through these schemes,” Appavu said.

Similar health camps were organised at Devarkulam and Mukkudal in the district. Many people were screened by a team of doctors for conditions such as blood pressure, diabetes, cholesterol, eye, and skin problems. They also underwent tests including ECG and echo.

District Panchayat Chairman, VSR Jegadeesh, Project Director, District Rural Development Agency S Suresh, Joint Director of Health Services K Latha, Tirunelveli Deputy Director of Health, Rajendran, and others were present.