Tamilisai urges Guv Ravi and CM Stalin to bury hatchet for sake of Tamil Nadu’s progress

CHENNAI: In a fervent appeal, former Governor and senior BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan on Monday exhorted the Governor RN Ravi and the Chief Minister MK Stalin to put aside their differences and engage in a constructive dialogue to address the state's pressing issues, including the contentious appointment of a Vice-Chancellors.

The former Governor, who was speaking to reporters at her Saligramam residence here after celebrating Pongal with party workers, emphasised that the ongoing spat between the two constitutional functionaries would only serve to hinder the state's progress and deprive its citizens of much-needed benefits.

"As someone who has worked in tandem with the central government, both in harmony and discord, I can confidently attest that the people of Tamil Nadu will be the ultimate beneficiaries if the Governor and the Chief Minister were to sink their differences and work in tandem," she observed.

"It is not in the best interests of the people of Tamil Nadu for the state government to spurn the central government's initiatives," she said, citing the example of the PM Vishwakarma scheme, which she claimed had garnered greater traction among the people than the state's own Kalaignar Kaivinai Thittam (KKT).

Tamilisai also justified the BJP's decision to boycott the by-election to the Erode (East) Assembly Constituency, which she described as a "protest against the ruling DMK's style of governance" rather than a boycott of the electoral process per se.

"The BJP's decision to boycott the by-election should not be misconstrued as a sign of weakness or fear of defeat," she clarified.

In a scathing attack on the ruling DMK, Tamilisai described the party as "dishonest" and "unworthy of contesting elections."

She also took umbrage with HR&CE Minister PK Sekarbabu's comments, which she claimed were intended to deflect attention from the state government's failures.

"The Minister's assertion that the Chief Minister is acting with the speed of a storm is nothing but a clever ruse to divert attention from the government's ineptitude," she said, wondering aloud where the "storm" had been when it came to addressing pressing issues such as the Vengaivayal, the appointment of vice-chancellors, and the abolition of NEET.

The senior BJP leader also endorsed the views of Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) chief coordinator Seeman, who had recently sparked controversy with his comments on Periyar EV Ramasamy.

"Seeman's statement that Periyar is not a social reformer is welcome," she said, adding that the BJP did not have a "B team" but a "theme" that was committed to upholding the truth, regardless of the consequences.