Questioning the restrictions imposed on her movement, Soundararajan said she was visiting the temple purely as a peaceful devotee and had no intention of staging any agitation.

Despite repeated assurances from her and accompanying party functionaries that they were committed to adhering to court directives without organising protests, police personnel prevented them from proceeding to the hill.

"Do I not have the right as a devotee to peacefully offer prayers at Thirupparankundram in Tamil Nadu?" Soundararajan asked officials, alleging that BJP and Hindu leaders were being selectively targeted in the state.