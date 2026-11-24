MADURAI: Senior BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan was detained by police on Tuesday at the Madurai airport while attempting to travel to the Thirupparankundram hill to offer prayers on the occasion of the Karthigai Deepam festival, triggering heated arguments with police personnel.
Questioning the restrictions imposed on her movement, Soundararajan said she was visiting the temple purely as a peaceful devotee and had no intention of staging any agitation.
Despite repeated assurances from her and accompanying party functionaries that they were committed to adhering to court directives without organising protests, police personnel prevented them from proceeding to the hill.
"Do I not have the right as a devotee to peacefully offer prayers at Thirupparankundram in Tamil Nadu?" Soundararajan asked officials, alleging that BJP and Hindu leaders were being selectively targeted in the state.
The BJP leader further questioned the imposition of Section 144 prohibitory orders to restrict devotees while allegedly permitting others, urging the CM to intervene in the matter.
During the standoff, party cadres and accompanying speakers demanded that the police clear the way, stating they were cooperating respectfully with officials.
Tensions briefly escalated as supporters raised devotional slogans dedicated to Lord Murugan while demanding the release of detained party members and attempting to halt police vehicles.
Following prolonged arguments regarding accommodation and travel arrangements, police personnel escorted the leaders into waiting vehicles to clear the premises.