Tamilisai slams Stalin’s post-poll vacation, flags double standards in governance

She said that while people who stood in queues to vote have returned to their daily work in the summer heat, the Chief Minister has left for Kodaikanal with his family. The former governor further alleged a contrast in governance priorities, adding that those who should be reviewing the situation are on holiday, even as the Deputy Chief Minister is on a foreign trip.

Drawing a historical parallel, Tamilisai accused the ruling party of double standards, recalling how DMK leaders had once mocked former Chief Minister K Kamaraj for official visits to Ooty. “They derided him then, but today defend personal leisure in the name of governance,” Tamilisai said in a statement.