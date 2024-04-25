Tamilisai slams CM’s silence on missing names

COIMBATORE: Former governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Wednesday questioned the silence of CM MK Stalin on the issue of mass deletion of voters’ names.

Addressing reporters at Coimbatore International Airport, the BJP leader said Stalin frequently says he is fighting to retrieve the rights of states. “But here the democratic rights of people have been snatched away. Yet, why is Stalin maintaining silence by not uttering even a single word. His silence creates an impression that mass deletion of names from the electoral list were done purposefully,” she said.

She also said the EC should have remained more watchful to avoid similar instances.