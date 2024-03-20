Tamilisai rejoins BJP in the presence of G Kishan Reddy, L Murugan, K Annamalai at Kamalalayam

Begin typing your search...

CHENNAI: Tamilisai Soundararajan on Wednesday rejoined BJP in the presence of Union Ministers G Kishan Reddy and L Murugan, TN BJP election incharge Arvind Menon and state BJP president K Annamalai at Kamalalayam.

Tamilisai on Monday resigned from her Governorship saying "I resigned from my post of Governor after formally informing the PM and the Home Minister. They know my preference. If my resignation is accepted, I will inform you about the next course of action. People will understand my love if I leave the comfortable life of Governor and join electoral politics. "

President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday accepted the resignation of Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said in a statement.

