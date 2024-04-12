Tamilisai poses 25 questions to CM Stalin

CHENNAI: BJP candidate for Chennai South, Tamilisai Soundararajan on Thursday posed 25 questions to Chief Minister MK Stalin and said he has no right to question the Prime Minister.

Addressing reporters after paying tributes at late CM K Kamaraj memorial in Guindy, Tamilisai said the Chief Minister MK Stalin asked 23 questions to the Prime Minister and we ask whether Stalin visited Sri Lanka when the Tamils were killed during their internal war?

Accusing the DMK government over Katchatheevu islet row, the former governor said, “Why did you cede Katchatheevu islet to Sri Lanka? DMK is in alliance with the same Congress which declared emergency and sent them to prison. The DMK ceded Katchatheevu due to the fear of Indira Gandhi. They did not take any action to recover Katchatheevu when they were in alliance with the Congress-led UPA.”

“When P Chidambaram was the Union Finance Minister, they said that agri loans would be waived off, what did they do?” Tamilisai questioned.

Further, Tamilisai said the DMK government kept the Kamaraj memorial as a sanctum. “If Tamil Nadu has made such progress in education, it is because of the leader Kamaraj. It was Kamaraj who also provided mid-day meals to the students. But, today the Kamaraj memorial looks like a dump yard. The DMK government is perfectly maintaining the Karunanidhi memorial. But, they forgot Kamaraj.

Also, the leaders of the Congress party have no respect for their late leaders. No one can hide the history of Perunthalaivar Kamaraj. Succession politics is important to them,” she noted.