Tamilisai extends warm greetings to new TN BJP Coordination panel

CHENNAI: Former Governor and Senior BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan extended her warm greetings to the new Coordination Panel.

"I would like to convey my heartiest congratulations to the Coordination Committee headed by my brother H Raja, who has been appointed by the BJP national high-command to manage the Tamil Nadu BJP unit," Tamilisai said in a social media post.

"Let's work together and together will create a record. Let us restore Tamil Nadu in the way shown by our Prime Minister Narendra Modi," she noted.

Also read: Annamalai away in Oxford, internal war flares up in Tamil Nadu BJP

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday formed a Coordination Committee to run the party in Tamil Nadu in the absence of state president K Annamalai.

A Coordination Committee headed by former MLA and national executive council member H Raja will hold discussion with the State Core Committee and take any decisions about party activities in the next three months (September, October, and November).

Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai departed from Chennai on Wednesday morning to London via Dubai on an Emirates flight.

Annamalai is anticipated to spend four months in London as part of an Oxford University study program. According to BJP officials, he will return to Chennai by the end of December after completing his studies.