BJP leader Tamilisai defends IIT-M director's cow urine remark, says it's harmless unlike Tasmac liquor

CHENNAI: Senior BJP leader and former Telangana and Puducherry governor Tamilisai Soundararajan has thrown her weight behind IIT-Madras Director V Kamakoti who has been facing flak for his remarks on the medicinal practices of cow urine (komiyam).

Speaking to reporters at Nungambakkam here on Tuesday, Tamilisai Soundararajan defended Kamakoti's views and asserted that extensive research on komiyam has been done in Ayurveda and it has been proven to possess medicinal properties.

She further said, “It is not a harmful substance, unlike Tasmac liquor which has been wreaking havoc on the lives of people in Tamil Nadu.”

Tamilisai pointed out that komiyam has been referred to as ‘Amirdha Neer’ in Ayurvedic texts and has been used to treat a plethora of ailments.

“Research has proven that komiyam prevents germs and has been used in countries like Myanmar and Africa as a medicine,” she added.

Questioning the motives of those opposing Kamakoti's views, the BJP leader suggested that critics might be worried about the dip in Tasmac liquor sales if komiyam was to gain people’s acceptance.

Tamilisai Soundararajan also took potshots at Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president Vijay for his recent visit to Parandur. “The people of Ekanapuram have been protesting for 910 days against the proposed greenfield airport, but Vijay chose to visit Parandur only on the 910th day,” she said.

“It is apparent that Vijay is acting in his selfish interests, ignoring the people's struggle,” she added.

In a veiled attack on the ruling DMK government, Tamilisai Soundararajan claimed that the ruling party is trying to suppress Indian culture and traditions. “If there is no BJP, they will not accept anything in Indian culture,” she said.