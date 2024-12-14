Tamilisai calls Dravidian and Telangana model of politics 'amusing' alluding to Allu Arjun's arrest

CHENNAI: Senior BJP politician and former governor of Telangana Tamilisai Soundarajan on Saturday, alluding to the Allu Arjun arrest case, took to platform X and criticised the Dravidian and Telangana model of politics terming them 'amusing'.

It may be recalled that a few days ago, a woman died in a stampede during a special screening of the film 'Pushpa 2' in which Telugu actor Allu Arjun was the lead actor.

Also Read: I’m law abiding citizen, says Arjun; promises support to victim’s kin

The tragedy took place when scores of fans ran helter skelter while trying to get a glimpse of the actor and lead actress Rashmika Mandanna who had arrived at the theatre for the special screening.

Actor Allu Arjun was also named in the case and was arrested on Friday and sent to jail.

He was later released from prison on Saturday morning after being granted interim bail.

Alluding to this incident, Tamilisai Soundarajan took to platform X and said that the authorities were barking up the wrong tree by arresting the actor for a security lapse, according to a Maalaimalar report.

She said that while the loss of the woman's life was unfortunate, it was the responsibility of the police to ensure adequate security in the venue.

She also noted that once the cops noticed that the crowd was getting out of control they could have implemented measures to disperse them instead of being mute spectators.

"It was a wrong decision to arrest Allu Arjun. If one was to follow the Telangana model of arrest, who would be the accused in the case of the loss of five lives during the air show in Chennai? Would they arrest the people in power?," she wrote.

She further said that the Dravidian and Telangana model of politics gave her a sense of 'amusement' with their ways of dealing with such incidents.