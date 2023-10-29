Tamilisai asks Kerala, TN govt not to dismiss bomb blasts incidents

CHENNAI: Governor of Telangana and Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan said that Kerala and Tamil Nadu governments should not take incidents of the bomb blasts in their states lightly.

"Violence wherever it occurs is highly condemnable and deplorable. The Kerala state government has termed the blast incident as normal. There are casualties. Many were injured. How can this be taken for granted?" she told reporters at Chennai airport.

She said that the Union Home Minister has sent an investigating team to Kerala.

"Wherever there is a blast or violence, it should be seriously investigated. No government should dismiss it as a normal occurrence, not a crime. Now it has become a norm for state governments. The Tamil Nadu government have shown indifference to the petrol bomb attack in front of the Raj Bhavan in Chennai and the bomb blast in Kerala today. We cannot accept that these are normal occurrences, " she noted.

Tamilisai said that if something explodes, is there any underlying violence? "That should be seriously investigated. Now the Union Home Minister has sent a special investigation team. Everyone should be cautious. Wherever the perpetrators are, they must be punished, " she added.