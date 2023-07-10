Tamilisai approves subsidy of Rs 300 for cylinders in Puducherry

CHENNAI: Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry, Tamilisai Soundararajan on Monday approved the subsidy of domestic cylinders in the union territory.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, Rs. 300 will be given as subsidy for red card holders below the poverty line and Rs.150 per cylinder for yellow card holders above the poverty line.

The Government of Puducherry has announced that an ordinance for the same has also been issued and will be into effect after its publication in the Gazette and the subsidy amount will be paid into their respective bank accounts.

Chief Minister Rangaswamy earlier announced Rs 300 monthly LPG subsidy for the people of the union territory, earmarking Rs 126 crore for the scheme.