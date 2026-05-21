Tamilisai accuses Cong of entering TN cabinet via backdoor politics

COIMBATORE: Senior BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan on Thursday took a dig at Congress leaders for entry into the Tamil Nadu government through backdoor politics.
Speaking to the media after participating in the BJP state core committee meeting in Coimbatore, Tamilisai said the Congress had lost public trust in several states due to corruption allegations and its failure to effectively implement welfare schemes.
“People across various states have rejected Congress because of corruption and poor governance. People are closely watching how TVK, which promised political change, can now function alongside the Congress,” she said.
The BJP leader also urged political parties in Tamil Nadu to move away from emotion-driven politics centred on issues regarding Sanatana Dharma and Vande Mataram, and instead focus on development-oriented governance. “Tamil Nadu should now move towards constructive politics rather than emotional polarisation,” she said.
Tamilisai further cautioned TVK against political conspiracies and advised the party leadership to remain vigilant against pressure from alliance partners. Referring to the newly inducted ministers in the state government, she said they should not reject union government schemes merely on ideological grounds.
“They should avoid unnecessary policy confrontations with the Centre, as witnessed during the previous regime, and instead focus on constructive governance aimed at public welfare,” she added.
Tamilisai said the BJP’s State core committee meeting in Coimbatore primarily focused on the party’s next phase of organisational activities and strategies to energise cadres ahead of future political developments.