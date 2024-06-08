Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam to hold meeting with its office-bearers on June 18

CHENNAI: Ahead of Actor Vijay's birthday, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) plans to hold a meeting on June 18th .



According to Daily Thanthi report, the party men of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam are going to hold an consultation meeting on 18 June regarding the appointment of new office bearers and the arrangements for the incentive program for students who have secured centum in the public examinations.

The meeting would be held at the party headquarters in Panaiyur, Chennai.

In June last year, Vijay had honoured Class 10 and Class 12 toppers at a grand event in Chennai organised by the Vijay Makkal Iyakkam, which handles several philanthropic activities.

Earlier on February 2, 2024, Vijay had announced his entry into politics by announcing his party’s name.