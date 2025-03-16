Tamil writer Narumpoonathan no more

TIRUNELVELI: Noted Tamil author R Narumpoonathan died here on Sunday following cardiac arrest, family sources said.

He was 65 years old and is survived by wife and son.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin paid rich tributes to the deceased writer and said he was known for his literary work surrounding Tirunelveli, besides his social activities.

He was honoured with the state government's U Ve Sa award in 2022 in recognition of his works, the CM recalled in a statement.

Stalin extended his sympathies to the family of the deceased.