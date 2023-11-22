Tamil virtual academy to hold Hackathon ahead of KaniTamil24 conference

CHENNAI: The Tamil Virtual Academy has announced a hackathon in the run up to the KaniTamil24 conference to be held in February 2014.



An announcement issued by the Tamil Virtual Academy on Wednesday said that academy, along with StartupTN, would organise a hackathon to explore and realise the potential of Tamil in emerging digital technologies like machine learning and Artificial Intelligence.

Winners of the hackathon would be rewarded and allowed to demonstrate their skills in the three-day KaniTamil24 conference to be held at Chennai Trade Centre from February 8.

The tools, software, platforms and technologies developed by the winners of the hackathon would be uploaded on www.tamilvu.org for the consumption of scholars and the general public. KaniTamil24 conference aims to bring together experts, researchers and enthusiasts from around the world to discuss advancements in Tamil computing.

The conference would serve as a platform for sharing knowledge, exchanging ideas and fostering collaboration in the field of language technology.

The focus areas of the conference would be Tamil computing, mainly natural language processing, machine translation, large language models, speech recognition and character encoding.

The February 2024 conference would be the second digital Tamil conference to be held so far with the last organised 25 years ago during the past DMK regime led by late Tamil Nadu chief minister M Karunanidhi.