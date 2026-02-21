Tamil Virtual Academy develops AI-driven translation platform

He added that the new system will be designed to enhance multimodal capabilities, supporting both text and voice translation to ensure comprehensive communication coverage.

According to the official, the vital objective is enabling real-time translation, which provides seamless and instant translation of official documents from Tamil to English and vice versa.

The official further noted that the government is in the process of appointing a system implementation partner. "Accordingly, a request for proposal was floated under the tender process in this regard," hthe official said.