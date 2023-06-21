Begin typing your search...

Tamil translation of coastal management plan out

It may be noted that the state environment department released the draft CZMP and land use plan in English in October and sought public opinion.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|21 Jun 2023 9:58 AM GMT
CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu State Coastal Zone Management Authority (TNSCZMA) has released the Tamil translation of draft Coastal Zone Management Plan (CZMP) for 12 coastal districts, other than Chennai and Thiruvallur, in the state.

The translation was done following a High Court order.

It may be noted that the state environment department released the draft CZMP and land use plan in English in October and sought public opinion. But, K Saravanan, an activist, approached the Madras High Court seeking Tamil translation so that common man could understand the draft before making suggestions or objections.

However, Tamil translation of CZMP for Thiruvallur and Chennai are yet to be released as there is a case pending in NGT regarding base map used for the preparation of the plan.

DTNEXT Bureau

