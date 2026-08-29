Tamil Thai Vazhthu sung third at Madurai school event attended by minister; DMK IT Wing hits out

MADURAI: A controversy erupted in Madurai on Saturday after the Tamil Thai Vazhthu was sung third at a school event attended by Minister CTR Nirmalkumar, despite a recent resolution in the State Assembly calling for the invocation to be sung first at government functions. The incident drew criticism from the DMK IT Wing, which alleged that the song had been deliberately relegated in the order of proceedings.
CTR Nirmalkumar had attended the school event, which was a drug awareness walkathon, along with TVK MLA Mustafa. In a clip from the event, the school song was sung first, followed by a devotional song, after which the Tamil Thai Vazhthu was sung.
The State Assembly had recently passed a special resolution on the Tamil Thai Vazhthu during the budget session. Chief Minister Joseph Vijay had proposed that the invocation be sung first at government events. The resolution received support from parties, including the DMK and AIADMK, and was passed unanimously.
At the Madurai school event, the school song was sung first, followed by a devotional song, while the Tamil Thai Vazhthu was sung third. Reacting to the incident, the DMK IT Wing criticised the TVK-led government and questioned how the Tamil Thai Vazhthu could be placed third at an event attended by Minister CTR Nirmalkumar when the government had recently backed a resolution to give it priority.
The DMK IT Wing said the Tamil Thai Vazhthu, which represents Tamil Nadu's language and identity, should be sung at the beginning of public and government functions. It alleged that placing the invocation after other songs amounted to disrespecting Tamil and Tamil heritage.
It also urged Chief Minister Joseph Vijay to ensure that Tamil and the Tamil Thai Vazhthu are not treated as matters of publicity.