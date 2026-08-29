Tamil Thai Vazhthu sung third at Madurai school event attended by minister; DMK IT Wing hits out

DMK IT Wing criticises CTR Nirmal Kumar

At the Madurai school event, the school song was sung first, followed by a devotional song, while the Tamil Thai Vazhthu was sung third. Reacting to the incident, the DMK IT Wing criticised the TVK-led government and questioned how the Tamil Thai Vazhthu could be placed third at an event attended by Minister CTR Nirmalkumar when the government had recently backed a resolution to give it priority.

The DMK IT Wing said the Tamil Thai Vazhthu, which represents Tamil Nadu's language and identity, should be sung at the beginning of public and government functions. It alleged that placing the invocation after other songs amounted to disrespecting Tamil and Tamil heritage.

It also urged Chief Minister Joseph Vijay to ensure that Tamil and the Tamil Thai Vazhthu are not treated as matters of publicity.