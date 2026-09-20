'Tamil Thai Vazhthu’ sung before Vande Mataram at Central government event in Chennai

The 20th Rozgar Mela, held at DG Vaishnav College in Arumbakkam on Saturday, began with the rendition of ‘Tamil Thai Vazhthu’, followed by Vande Mataram. The sequence assumes significance as it comes amid the Centre's recent directive on the order of renditions, the contentious debate in Tamil Nadu over the order of precedence, and the statutory protection accorded to Vande Mataram, making intentionally preventing its rendition or disturbing its rendition an offence.

The Ministry of Home Affairs, in a clarification issued on July 9, had stipulated that Vande Mataram should precede the National Anthem when both are sung at an event. The Centre subsequently told the Madras High Court that its notification did not prescribe when ‘Tamil Thai Vazhthu’ should be sung, and the court observed there was no bar on the State song being sung first in Tamil Nadu.