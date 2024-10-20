Tamil Thai Vazhthu row: Not ‘girivalam’ but ‘sarivalam,’ DyCM Udhayanidhi’s rebuttal to Tamilisai

CHENNAI: Deputy Chief Minister and DMK youth wing secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin shot back at former Telangana governor and senior BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan saying that the people of Tamil Nadu were watching her ‘betrayal’ and advocacy of Hindi.

Responding to Tamilisai’s mocking statement that Udhayanidhi was undertaking a ‘girivalam’ to repent his mistakes, Udhayanidhi said, “When we point out the conspiracy of incumbent ‘Aryanar’ (read as Governor RN Ravi), the former governor is outraged. Sister! We inspected if the amenities were proper for pilgrims visiting Tiruvannamalai for 'girivalam.' It is not a ‘girivalam’ like you celebrate. It is a 'sarivalam' (inspection of facilities).”

“No matter how much you shout, politics and spirituality will never blend in this State. Like the DD Tamil of the Union government, people are watching Akka's betrayal and advocacy of Hindi,” Udhayanidhi said.

Meanwhile, Udhayanidhi Stalin at an event in Tiruvannamalai said 100 sportspersons would soon be offered government jobs as part of the initiative to support them. He announced the construction of a world-class hockey field in Tiruvannamalai, to be built at a cost of Rs 10 crore. According to a Daily Thanthi report, works are expected to begin soon and will be completed within a year.

Over the past two years, Rs 10 crore in financial assistance has been distributed to 513 sportspersons across the State, said the Deputy Chief Minister. He added that Tamil Nadu is the only state to provide such significant support.

Such initiatives are part of the government’s broader effort to enhance sports infrastructure and support the development of athletes in the state, he said.