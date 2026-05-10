Tamil Thai Vazhthu must be prioritised at all govt events: CPI

In a statement, he said the Governor had delayed inviting TVK, which emerged as the single largest party in the Tamil Nadu Assembly election, to form the government.

He said attempts made through ‘backdoor methods’ to form the government were thwarted after consultations among parties that won as part of the secular progressive alliance, including the CPI, CPM and VCK, which extended support to TVK.

Following this support, TVK assumed office on Saturday, and the swearing-in ceremony of the Chief Minister and Ministers was held, he said.