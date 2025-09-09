Tamil Talent Search exam to be held on Oct 11 for Class 11 students

CHENNAI: The Directorate of Government Examination (DGE) has announced that the Tamil Talent Search Exam will be conducted on October 11 for all Class 11 students across the State, for which students have been directed to apply before 6 pm on September 10.

As per the DoGE circular, all Class 11 students from government, aided, private, matriculation, ICSE and CBSE schools can appear for the exam.

Selected students will be given Rs 1,500 per month, while pursuing classes 11 and 12. Candidates can apply for the exam through www.dge.tn.gov.in. Exam fee of Rs 50 must be paid before September 11.

Speaking to DT Next, an official from the School Education Department said, “Only Class 11 students are eligible to apply for the search exam. The syllabus will be taken from Class 10 Tamil textbook. To aid students, DGE has already uploaded necessary material on its website.”

Overall, 1,500 students will be selected, of which 750 will be from government and aided schools and the rest from other mediums. “While they are pursuing classes 11 and 12, students will be entitled to Rs 1,500 per month for 11 months, after clearing the exam,” the official noted.