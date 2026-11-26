Although Tamil is an ancient language, the emergence of new scientific and technological developments has made it necessary to create equivalent Tamil terms for English words that have become part of everyday usage. In this regard, the council launched an initiative title' (Sol Puthithu) in 2025 to identify and introduce new Tamil words from English.

The council convenes on the third Wednesday of every month, during which new Tamil equivalents for English words are discussed and finalised.

During the previous DMK regime, the State Government provided Rs 2.25 crore for the development of the Tamil Development Council.