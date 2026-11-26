CHENNAI: The Tamil Development Council has identified 649 new Tamil words that have exact English equivalents over the past year as part of its efforts to develop the language in line with changing times and technological advancements.
The council now aims to make the newly coined Tamil words available to Artificial Intelligence (AI) platforms such as ChatGPT, Meta AI and Google Gemini.
The Tamil Development Council functions as a trust on the University of Madras campus. It was established in 1946 by Avinashilingam Chettiar, who was then the Finance minister of the Madras Province, with the objective of promoting and developing Tamil.
Although Tamil is an ancient language, the emergence of new scientific and technological developments has made it necessary to create equivalent Tamil terms for English words that have become part of everyday usage. In this regard, the council launched an initiative title' (Sol Puthithu) in 2025 to identify and introduce new Tamil words from English.
The council convenes on the third Wednesday of every month, during which new Tamil equivalents for English words are discussed and finalised.
During the previous DMK regime, the State Government provided Rs 2.25 crore for the development of the Tamil Development Council.
Speaking about the initiative, council chairman M Rajendran said that creating new words was essential to prevent the increasing use of words from other languages, as it could eventually hamper the growth of Tamil.
“If we fail to create new words in Tamil, words from other languages will find their way into our vocabulary. This could restrict the development of Tamil. Therefore, the Tamil Development Council is actively engaged in identifying and introducing new Tamil words,” he said.
He further said that with people from different sections of the society increasingly using AI platforms such as ChatGPT, it was important to ensure that newly coined Tamil words found a place in these tools.
“To make these words accessible on AI platforms, we immediately upload the newly identified terms to the Tamil Development Council's website. This helps them get linked to AI platforms, enabling the new Tamil words to reach a wider audience in today’s digital era, he said.