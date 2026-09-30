Tamil scholars honoured with awards at VIT campus in city

G Viswanathan, chairman of the library, and founder-chancellor of VIT, and GV Selvam, vice-president of VIT, were present.

Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker JCD Prabhakar, who was the chief guest, presented the awards, citations and cash prizes at the function. He also released a book on Nannool, with Selvam receiving the first copy.

Speaking at the function, he said that the time had come for a renaissance of the Tamil language and noted that the state government was taking steps for its development. “We have to work more to develop Tamil and take it to a larger public. I’ve conducted several meetings in my Assembly constituency to promote Tamil and take the language to a much larger youth population,” he said.