Tamil scholar M Selvarasan gets Kalaignar award

CHENNAI: Tamil scholar M Selvarasan was presented the Kalaignar M Karunanidhi Semmozhi Tamil Award for 2024 by CM Stalin at an event held in the State Secretariat on Friday

Selvarasan, who was born on June 21, 1946, worked as a professor in the Tamil department at the University of Madras and did his research on the topic "Bharathidasan - a revolutionary poet."

The award given for the best contribution to classical Tamil studies carries a cheque for Rs 10 lakh, a citation plaque and a bronze replica of the donor and former CM M Karunanidhi