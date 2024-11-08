Begin typing your search...

    Tamil scholar M Selvarasan gets Kalaignar award

    The award given for the best contribution to classical Tamil studies carries a cheque for Rs 10 lakh

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|8 Nov 2024 11:30 PM IST
    Tamil scholar M Selvarasan receiving the Kalaignar M Karunanidhi Semmozhi Tamil Award

    CHENNAI: Tamil scholar M Selvarasan was presented the Kalaignar M Karunanidhi Semmozhi Tamil Award for 2024 by CM Stalin at an event held in the State Secretariat on Friday

    Selvarasan, who was born on June 21, 1946, worked as a professor in the Tamil department at the University of Madras and did his research on the topic "Bharathidasan - a revolutionary poet."

    The award given for the best contribution to classical Tamil studies carries a cheque for Rs 10 lakh, a citation plaque and a bronze replica of the donor and former CM M Karunanidhi

    M KarunanidhiCM StalinUniversity of Madras
    DTNEXT Bureau

