Tamil Pudhalvan: Spl camps in colleges to help students

CHENNAI: Ahead of the launch of Tamil Pudhalvan scheme, which provides Rs 1,000 per month to male students of government schools when they pursue higher studies, the State government would organise special camps in colleges to help them with the procedure, including opening savings bank accounts.

The scheme, which was conceived after the success of Pudhumai Penn under which Rs 1,000 per month is being provided to female students who studied in government schools from Class 6 to 12 till they complete UG /diploma/ITI/any other recognised course, would be launched by Chief Minister MK Stalin on August 9 in Coimbatore.

While most government school students do not have a bank account, it is necessary to have it because the assistance amount would be credited directly into the student's account. Because of this, the authorities ensured that beneficiaries of Pudhumai Penn scheme have savings bank account, a senior official from the Higher Education Department told DT Next.

Similarly, the officials would ensure that all male students who are eligible to receive the assistance under Tamil Pudhalvan scheme have bank account, he said. "As the new college admissions are going on, it was decided to organise special camps along with the bank officials to open account for the students," he said.

The officials present at the special camps would also assist the students in applying to avail the benefit under Tamil Pudhalvan scheme, he added.







