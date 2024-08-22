Tamil Pudhalvan scheme: Data purity checks going on for all registered beneficiaries

CHENNAI: In a bid for a transparent approach, data purity checks have been undertaken for those who registered in Tamil Pudhalvan scheme, which provides a monthly assistance of Rs 1,000 to boys pursuing higher studies, and Thayumanavar scheme that would help 5 lakh poor families.

The data purity project, which was initiated by the IT and Digital Services Department, aims to help the State government departments identify the right beneficiaries, and weed out ineligible ones. It would also help create a beneficiary database that acts as a decision-making support system for the authorities.

A senior official from the IT department told DT Next that the identification of beneficiaries has been carried out for the ‘Puthumai Penn’ scheme, which also provides a monthly assistance of Rs 1,000 to girl students till they complete undergraduate degree, diploma and any other recognised course by the State. “Leveraging advanced algorithms, the system efficiently identified eligible recipients of Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thittam (KMUT), while hectic validation of bank accounts ensured a remarkable 99.13% success rate in disbursing payments,” he added. “KMUT exemplifies a commitment in leveraging technology for equitable and efficient welfare delivery, setting a benchmark for future initiatives. “Every column in the application that was filled by beneficiaries would be thoroughly checked and updated in the database.”

The data purity team would constantly check the beneficiary list of both Tamil Pudhalvan and Thayumanavar schemes. “Additionally, through the system, there will be a 100% success rate in payment clearance. All the staff engaged in data entry will be given full training to prevent error of any kind,” he pointed out.