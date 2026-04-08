Tamil New Year: Special trains between Egmore–Nellai and Chennai-Thoothukudi announced

A special train (06070) will run from Nellai to Chennai Egmore on Thursday at 11.40 pm, while train (06069) will depart Egmore for Nellai on April 10 at 12.30 pm.

Additionally, a superfast special train (06151) will leave Chennai Central for Thoothukudi at 11.50 pm on April 13, and return as train (06152) from Thoothukudi to Chennai Central at 3.30 pm on April 14, according to a Southern Railway release.