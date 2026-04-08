Tamil Nadu

Tamil New Year: Special trains between Egmore–Nellai and Chennai-Thoothukudi announced

special services announced by Southern Railway to ease festive rush
Representative image of special train
Representative image of special train
Updated on

CHENNAI: Southern Railway has announced special train services between Chennai and Tirunelveli (Nellai), and between Chennai Central and Thoothukudi, in view of the Tamil New Year rush, said a report by Maalaimalar.

A special train (06070) will run from Nellai to Chennai Egmore on Thursday at 11.40 pm, while train (06069) will depart Egmore for Nellai on April 10 at 12.30 pm.

Additionally, a superfast special train (06151) will leave Chennai Central for Thoothukudi at 11.50 pm on April 13, and return as train (06152) from Thoothukudi to Chennai Central at 3.30 pm on April 14, according to a Southern Railway release.

Tirunelveli
Thoothukudi
Southern Railway
Special trains
Egmore
Tamil New Year

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