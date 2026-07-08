Tamil Nadu's wind power tops 100 MU for eighth straight day, solar output hits record high

Data from the State load dispatch centre showed wind power generation at 118 MU on July 6, after recording 112.9 MU on July 5, 119.16 MU on July 4, 124.34 MU on July 3, 118.87 MU on July 2, 118.06 MU on July 1, 115.17 MU on June 30 and 109.32 MU on June 29.

The highest daily wind energy evacuation recorded so far is 124.34 MU on July 3, 2026, bettering the previous highest of 123.85 MU on August 16, 2025.

Solar generation, meanwhile, climbed to a record 60.4 MU on July 6, overtaking the previous highest daily generation of 58.60 MU recorded on April 18, 2026. The surge came despite the southwest monsoon season, when cloud cover typically affects solar output.