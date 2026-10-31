Tamil Nadu's urban mission to cost Rs 1.50 lakh crore

CHENNAI: The State government has estimated an outlay of Rs 1.50 lakh crore for various urban development projects under the Chief Minister's Integrated Urban Development Mission (CMIUDM) and issued detailed implementation guidelines.
The guidelines outline 11 sub-missions covering sectors such as social infrastructure, safety and security, digital urban governance, and public health.
Of the total estimated, Rs 60,000 crore has been earmarked for underground sewerage projects and Rs 50,000 crore for drinking water supply in urban areas.
The government has estimated Rs 30,350 crore for urban roads, mobility and transport, and Rs 3,000 crore for integrated solid waste management. Urban greening, recreation and development of water bodies have each been estimated at Rs 2,000 crore.
Gagandeep Singh Bedi, Additional Chief Secretary to the Municipal Administration and Water Supply Department, outlined the details in an order.
The mission will cover drinking water supply, underground sewerage, solid waste management, road infrastructure, urban mobility, transport, urban greening and restoration of water bodies. It will also focus on social infrastructure, safety and security of women and children, digital governance and public health infrastructure.
Under the order, the Tamil Nadu Urban Finance and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (TUFIDCO) will serve as the mission's nodal agency and fund management agency.