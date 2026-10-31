Tamil Nadu's urban mission to cost Rs 1.50 lakh crore

The guidelines outline 11 sub-missions covering sectors such as social infrastructure, safety and security, digital urban governance, and public health.

Of the total estimated, Rs 60,000 crore has been earmarked for underground sewerage projects and Rs 50,000 crore for drinking water supply in urban areas.

The government has estimated Rs 30,350 crore for urban roads, mobility and transport, and Rs 3,000 crore for integrated solid waste management. Urban greening, recreation and development of water bodies have each been estimated at Rs 2,000 crore.