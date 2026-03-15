Tamil Nadu's Udangudi supercritical thermal power plant set for full operation by June

Tamil Nadu Power Generation Corporation Limited (TNPGCL) has announced that the first unit of the 2x660 MW Udangudi thermal power project is expected to begin full commercial operations by June.

The Rs 13,077-crore project, one of the state’s major power generation initiatives, has already begun producing around 400 MW of infirm power following successful coal synchronisation in February. TNPGCL officials said the generation capacity will be gradually increased in the coming weeks as part of the final testing process.

According to TNPGCL Managing Director M. Govinda Rao, the utility plans to ramp up the output of the first unit to its full capacity of 660 MW shortly. “We will run the plant at its full capacity of 660 MW from next week and address any technical issues that may arise during the process. Before commercial commissioning, the plant must run continuously at full load for 72 hours without interruption, which we expect to achieve by June,” he said.