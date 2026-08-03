Tamil Nadu’s reply sought on plea challenging mineral transport ban

The petition also claimed that if the State sought to impose restrictions on inter-State trade under Article 304(b) of the Constitution in the name of public interest, such an amendment could not come into force without the mandatory prior sanction of the President of India

When the case came up for hearing before a Division Bench comprising Justices CV Karthikeyan and S Sakthivel, the petitioner's counsel, said that a similar attempt by the Gujarat government to restrict the inter-State movement of minor minerals had been struck down by the Supreme Court. The apex court had also held that the power conferred on State governments under Section 23-C of the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957, was confined to framing rules for preventing illegal mining, transportation and storage of minerals.